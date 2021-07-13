Arweave Price Reaches $10.53 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $351.80 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $10.53 or 0.00031902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

