ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,755 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $153,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in ASML by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $706.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,602. The company has a market capitalization of $296.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.