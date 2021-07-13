Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.14. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

