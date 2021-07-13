Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells $226,028.18 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. 1,467,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.