Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after acquiring an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

