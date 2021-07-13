Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,300 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.24% of Atlas Crest Investment worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIC. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

