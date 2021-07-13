ATN Market Capitalization Achieves $356,493.68 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. ATN has a total market cap of $356,493.68 and approximately $3,530.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 77% lower against the US dollar. One ATN coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

