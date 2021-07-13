Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 47,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Atos has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

