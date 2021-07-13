AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) Insider Justin J. Noznesky Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.92. 5,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,172. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

