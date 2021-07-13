Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 5,004,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,320. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

