Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

ADSK stock opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

