AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $12,298,325.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AZO traded down $20.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,557.36. 150,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,913. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,460.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,585.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

