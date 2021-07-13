Auxier Asset Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

SBH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,121. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

