Auxier Asset Management Has $298,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 12,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

