Auxier Asset Management Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CAE were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CAE by 0.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CAE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

NYSE CAE traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,310. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.