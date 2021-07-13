Auxier Asset Management Reduces Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,730,000 after buying an additional 382,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 50,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

