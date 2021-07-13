Auxier Asset Management Sells 6,680 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 1.7% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 880.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 486,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,800,000 after buying an additional 436,429 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 350,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,136,000 after buying an additional 271,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.86 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

