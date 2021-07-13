Auxier Asset Management Sells 900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,884,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 207,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,126,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

