AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.86 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

