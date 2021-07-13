Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BADFF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

BADFF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

