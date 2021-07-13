Bain Capital Venture Fund 2012 Sells 3,151,895 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BTRS) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Fund 2012 sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BTRS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,187. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

