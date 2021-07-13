Bain Capital Venture Fund 2012 Sells 3,151,895 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BTRS) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Fund 2012 sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BTRS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,187. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76.
BTRS Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.