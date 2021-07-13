Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $139.44 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $20.08 or 0.00061638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00052699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.00879368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

