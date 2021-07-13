Bandera Partners Llc Sells 369,313 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32.
Shares of JYNT stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 203,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,169. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $89.69.
About The Joint
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.