Bandera Partners Llc Sells 369,313 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 203,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,169. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

