Bank of America Lowers ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $188.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.73. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

