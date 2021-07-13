Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,045 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 142,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCP. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

