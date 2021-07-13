Bank of Montreal Can Has $375,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.