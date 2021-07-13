Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 327 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

