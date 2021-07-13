Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,291 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 60.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

