Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.