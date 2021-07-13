Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,664 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

