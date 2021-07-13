Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

