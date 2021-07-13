Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,241 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Overstock.com worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

