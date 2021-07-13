Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. FIL Ltd increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

