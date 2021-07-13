Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.13 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Agilysys worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.