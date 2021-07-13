Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Schrödinger worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 180,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,899,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 48,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $3,601,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,041,386 shares of company stock worth $77,028,848.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -411.48 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.