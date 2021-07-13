Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,829 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.