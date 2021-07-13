Barclays PLC Acquires 8,834 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Forrester Research worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $881.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

