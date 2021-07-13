Barclays PLC Buys 15,394 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.