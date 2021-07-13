Barclays PLC Buys 17,290 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $82,505,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 316,027 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,331,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9,165.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 304,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 301,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.