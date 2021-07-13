Barclays PLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Neenah worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 15.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE NP opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $866.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.