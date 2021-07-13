Barclays PLC Has $1.25 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 165.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 118,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

