Barclays PLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 52.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 146.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

