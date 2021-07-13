Barclays PLC Sells 22,471 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.