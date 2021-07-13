Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

