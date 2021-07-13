Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 165,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $515.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

