Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.74

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $17.30. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 77,433 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.