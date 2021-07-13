Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. AlphaValue raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.16 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

