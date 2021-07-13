BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCBP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 65,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.