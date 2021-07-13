BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,420. The company has a market cap of C$56.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$62.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

