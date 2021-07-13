Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,587,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BECN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

